The Money INEC Claimed To Have Spent, They Should Account For It; They’ve Misused It— Akin Osuntokun

The Labour Party will take Professor Mahmood Yakubu to court over an alleged attempt to undermine the 2023 election, according to Akin Osuntokun, director general of the Obidatti Campaign Council. According to him, it is illegal under Nigerian law to conduct an election in this way after receiving a significant sum of money.

He added that it had already been mentioned that INEC should give an explanation for the money it claimed to have spent. In a Channels TV interview, he stated that one of the concerns that will be brought up in court is accountability for the money the commission allegedly spent on the election.

He said, ”The INEC Chairman will be charged to Court for Sabotage of the 2023 election. In any case, we already mentioned the fact that they should account for the money they claimed to have spent. Because that is a crime, they have misused the money. If they are guilty of all the allegations that are levied against them, then they should face the full wrath of the law. Almost all the observers, including the general situation room observer of Nigeria, came to the same conclusion about how INEC sabotaged the election.”

