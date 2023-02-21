The Moment Tinubu’s Convoy Passed Through Oshodi Market On His Way To APC Final Campaign Rally

On the morning of February 21, 2023, the streets of Lagos erupted in cheers and applause to greet the motorcade carrying Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is now having its final presidential campaign rally in the state of Lagos. There were hundreds of fans present at the event, all of whom had traveled from different regions of the country.

On the other hand, the presidential candidate and senior chieftains of the APC took a motorcade through the streets of Lagos.

The gathering of thousands of fans took place at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, which was reached by the convoy as it traveled from the airport in Ikeja to the stadium.

At the well-known Oshodi Market, a massive crowd greeted the vehicle caravan as it arrived. The footage that has been going around on social media shows hundreds of supporters preventing the convoy from moving while it is at the market.

As the bus battled to make its way through the market, the joyous mob began to sing “Jagaban, City Boy, Emilokan.”

