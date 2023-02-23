NEWS

The Moment Simon Ekpa Was Arrested By Police In His House In Finland

Simon Ekpa, the leader of the separatist organization, the Independent People of Biafra, has been detained by Finnish police (IPOB). Simon Ekpa was detained by unmarked police officers at his home in the Finnish region of Lahti, according to a story from the Helsingin Sanomat and confirmed by The Punch of Nigeria.

According to reports, he was detained because of threats that the South-East region of Nigerian elections wouldn’t take place. The leader of the separatist movement is set to undergo extensive questioning, according to the Finnish daily. Also, it was reported that the cops said they were merely carrying out their duties in this case.

Simon Ekpa was escorted away by the police in the picture that was circulated in the media.

Many strongly disapproved of Simon Ekpa’s decision to issue a sit-at-home order threatening significant repercussions if South-East Nigerians participated in the polls.

Several had urged the Finnish government to detain the separatist leader so that he might be brought before the law for what they characterized as inflammatory broadcasts meant to sow panic and thwart the South-East electoral process.

