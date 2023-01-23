NEWS

The Moment Preident Buhari Arrive Bauchi State To Attend Tinubu Presidential Rally (Video)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 hours ago
0 339 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 general election, His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in the city of Bauchi state to attend the campaign rally of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The video of his arrival was posted on the official Twitter handle of Bashir Ahmad who is the Special Assistant on Digital Communications to President Muhammadu Buhari.

While sharing the video of his arrival on social media, he states that “President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Bauchi to lead Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign rally in the state.

In a video president, Muhammadu Buhari was seen as he was coming down from the NAF Aircraft, to lead the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign rally in the state.

The campaign rally is expected to have in attendance, the presidential candidate of the All progressive congress, Bola Tinubu, his running mate, Shettima, and members of his presidential campaign councils.

Below is the link to watch the videohttps://Video.

oLatest (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 hours ago
0 339 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Tinubu’s Past Records Have Shown That He Is Fit To Be The Next Nigerian President—Rotimi Akeredolu

27 mins ago

As The Glory Of All Lands, Bayelsa State Didn’t Disappoint, I Commed The Zeal- Atiku Abubakar

42 mins ago

“Tinubu Has Not Jumped Any Political Ship Like Peter Obi And Atiku Abubakar” – Tinubu’s Side Claims

50 mins ago

Reactions As Peter Obi’s supporters Ride Camel To Rally Ground In The North

57 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button