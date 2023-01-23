The Moment Preident Buhari Arrive Bauchi State To Attend Tinubu Presidential Rally (Video)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 general election, His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in the city of Bauchi state to attend the campaign rally of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The video of his arrival was posted on the official Twitter handle of Bashir Ahmad who is the Special Assistant on Digital Communications to President Muhammadu Buhari.

While sharing the video of his arrival on social media, he states that “President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Bauchi to lead Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign rally in the state.

In a video president, Muhammadu Buhari was seen as he was coming down from the NAF Aircraft, to lead the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign rally in the state.

The campaign rally is expected to have in attendance, the presidential candidate of the All progressive congress, Bola Tinubu, his running mate, Shettima, and members of his presidential campaign councils.

