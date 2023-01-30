The Moment Peter Obi And His Running Mate, Baba-Ahmed Arrived Dutse, Jigawa State

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, His Excellency the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed arrived in Dutse, Jigawa state.

The former Governor of Anambra state and his running mate were in Jigawa state to attend their presidential campaign rally which is currently ongoing in the state.

While sharing the picture on social media, he states that “Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed and I have just arrived in Dutse, Jugawa started for today’s presidential rally and Townhall meeting.

While in Jigawa state, Peter Obi and his campaign team are expected to hold a town hall meeting with the women in the state before proceeding to the campaign rally venue.

His visit to Jigawa state is coming some days after he attended his campaign rally in Borno state

