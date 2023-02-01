The Moment Peter Obi And Datti Arrived At The Palace Of Sultan Of Sokoto [Photos]

His Excellency, The Former Executive Governor Of Anambra State And LP Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi Alongside his running mate Doctor Yusuf Datti were received at the palace of Sultan of Sokoto, HRH Saadu Abubakar.

According to a report, The gentlemen had a wonderful moment together with several fruitful discussion about the betterment of Nigeria.

It was gathered that Mr Obi used this opportunity to declare his interest to contest ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said his administration will embark on provision of basic infrastructures to the poor and less privileges across the country.

Mr Obi Promised to tackle the issue of insecurity in the Northwest region part of Nigeria.

In his remark, The Sultan Of Sokoto, His royal highness, Saadu Abubakar thanked and appreciate him for his kind gestures, adding that may God almighty guide him throughout his political campaign.

Source: This story was published on the facebook account of the Obi/Datti Presidential campaign support group.

