The Moment PDP Stakeholders, Atiku Abubakar And Ifeanyi Okowa Arrived In Bayelsa For Campaign [Photos]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

His Excellency, The Former Vice President Of The Federal republic of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar alongside Delta State Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Okowa arrived in Yenagoa, the capital city of Bayelsa State.

It was gathered that the PDP presidential candidate will flagging off his political campaign in the region.

According to a report, Mr Abubakar was accompanied by PDP Stakeholders, Senator Dino Melaye and others.

Speaking earlier today, He said his party will provide basic infrastructures to the poor and less privileges.

Atiku speak on issues regarding the development of the country and ways to tackle insecurity in the northeast and the country at large.

He furthermore called on Nigerians to get their voters card ready inorder to take part at the upcoming 2023 general elections.

Source: This story was published on the facebook account of PDP campaign support group and other social media platforms, Kindly visit the page to read more.

Kappa (

)