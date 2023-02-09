The Moment PDP Governor Aminu Tambuwal Welcomed Bola Tinubu To Sokoto State (Video)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The executive governor of Sokoto state, His Excellency Aminu Tambuwal, is shown in a social media video extending a warm welcome to Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, as campaigning for the next general election heats up.

Former executive governor of Lagos state Bola Tinubu flew to Sokoto state to take part in a rally for his current presidential campaign.

On Joe Igbokwe’s official Facebook page, a video showing Tambuwal formally welcome Tinubu to Sokoto state was shared. Igbokwe serves as the special advisor for drainage and water resources to the governor of Lagos State and is a part of Bola Tinubu’s presidential team.

There were also the Northern APC governors, Shettima, his running mate, and other Sokoto state APC officials. The interaction between Bola Tinubu and Governor Aminu Tambuwal was recorded on camera. Here is a link to the video’s social media page.

