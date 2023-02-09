NEWS

The Moment PDP Candidate, Atiku Abubakar Arrived Kano State Ahead Of His Presidential Campaign Rally

As campaigns ramp up toward the forthcoming general election, the picture from social media has captured the moment the Presidential Candidate of the People Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has arrived in the capital city of Kano State ahead of his presidential campaign rally which is scheduled to hold today.

The picture of his arrival was posted on the official Facebook page of a member of the Atiku/Okowa support group, Honourable Ukpai Emma, and on other social media platforms.

He was welcome to the state by the former executive governor of Kano state, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, Kano state PDP chairman, and other PDP leaders in the state.

While in Kano state, It was learned that the former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar will hold a closed-door meeting with the party Stakeholders and other dignitaries in the state.

His visit to Kano state is coming a day after he attended his presidential campaign rally in Yobe

