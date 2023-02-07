The Moment PDP Candidate, Atiku Abubakar Arrived In Bauchi State For His Presidential Campaign Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As campaigns ramp up toward the forthcoming general election, the opposition people’s democratic party (PDP) are currently holding their presidential campaign rally in Bauchi state to campaign for the 2023 general election.

In regard to this, His Excellency the former vice president of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has arrived in Bauchi state for the campaign.

The picture of his arrival with the members of his presidential campaign team was posted on the official Facebook page of Atiku Abubakar.

While sharing the picture on social media, Atiku Abubakar reveals that “my team and I just touch down in the Pearl of Tourism, Bauchi state, it is going to be a great rally.

He was welcome to the city of Bauchi state by the executive Governor of the state, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, PDP senators, and the members of the party in Bauchi state.

His visit to Bauchi state is coming some days after he attended his presidential campaign rally in Benue state which was attended by his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and members of his presidential campaign council.

Below is a picture of his arrival.

oLatest (

)