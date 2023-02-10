The Moment Obi Supporters Were Seen Chanting Obi’s Name At Oshiomhole’s Campaign In Benin Oba Market

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Yesterday, during Peter Obi’s campaign, supporters of his at the Oba market tried to defame Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who served as the former governor of Edo State and the former chairman of the All Progressives Congress. Following his tour of the city, in which he greeted residents at various locations, the former governor decided to make a pit stop at the Oba Benin market.

On the other hand, he was taken aback by the response from the Peter Obi supporters in the crowd as they incessantly yelled Obi’s name. Oshiomhole became enraged when he was unable to communicate with them and was forced to leave the podium. He then sped off with his entourage. It’s possible that the former Governor’s harsh words regarding Mr. Peter Obi’s followers a few months earlier prompted Mr. Peter Obi’s fans to react in such a strong way. If you remember well, Oshiomhole made the accusation that Obi supporters are just four people tweeting in a room together.

Oshiomhole was also booed at the 13th National Delegates Conference of the NLC when he tried to speak for the Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who didn’t honor the Congress invitation. This is happening just a few days after that incident.

You can watch the video here.

Daveadex (

)