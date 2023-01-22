This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Moment Obi Stepped Down From The Vehicle To Greet An Old Woman He Saw By The Roadside

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, made headlines after he stopped to chat with a senior citizen he passed on the street.

Aisha Yesufu, an activist and member of Obi’s campaign team, posted a video to her verified Twitter account on Saturday in which she claims that Obi noticed a woman standing nearby and approached her to introduce himself.

Commenters on Peter Obi’s action were vocal, with some arguing that the country needs a leader with empathy and sympathy for the common people.

On Saturday, Peter Obi visited Southern Kaduna, where he made the pledge to eradicate corruption if he is elected president. A meeting with traditional rulers in Kagoro, Kaura Local Government Area, southern Kaduna, led to his commitment.

He claimed that Nigeria’s progress has been stunted by corruption and pledged to eradicate the problem if he were elected.

According to a story by The Guardian, he has pledged to reduce government waste while also setting aside funds to help reconstruct the country.

