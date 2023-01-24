The Moment NNPP Candidate, Musa Kwankwaso Arrived Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers State

His Excellency the former Executive Governor of Kano state and presidential candidate of the New Nigerian peoples party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has arrived at the Port Harcourt International airport, Rivers state.

He was in the state to commission his party secretariat and also meet with the NNPP leaders in Rivers state, ahead of the 2023 general election.

The pictures of his arrival were posted on the official Facebook page of the Kwankwasiyya Reporters who are supporting the presidential bid of Musa Kwankwaso.

While sharing the picture, it was reported that “The National Leader and presidential candidate of the NNPP, His Excellency Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso today 24th January 2023 arrives port Harcourt international Airport, Rivers state.

Musa Kwankwaso is one of the presidential candidates that stands a better chance of emerging as the next president of Nigeria in 2023, because of the support he is getting from his supporters across Nigeria.

Content created and supplied by: oLatest (via 50minds

News )

#Moment #NNPP #Candidate #Musa #Kwankwaso #Arrived #Port #Harcourt #International #Airport #Rivers #StateThe Moment NNPP Candidate, Musa Kwankwaso Arrived Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers State Publish on 2023-01-24 16:53:04