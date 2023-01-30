The Moment Makinde Was Asked, Are You Working With Another Presidential Candidate?

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Seyi Makinde was in an interview with Channels TV. In which he reacted to some questions.

Are you working with another presidential candidate instead of Atiku Abubakar?

Makinde said, “When you are asking for fairness, justice, equity and pushing for the unity of this country, I don’t think that can be regarded as someone working for the presidential candidate of another party.”

“When you ask for certain basic things to be done by the party and they refuse to do them. What do you expect us to do? Do you expect us to move on and say this is gone.

“When our candidate came to Oyo State, I provided logistics for them. I also provided an easy passage for them.”

Makinde also spoke about his reelection bid. He said, “If people are saying they haven’t seen anything this administration has done in the past four years, they must be living in the sky or on the moon.”

