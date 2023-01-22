The Moment Kashim Shettima, APC Governors And Senators Storm Bauchi Ahead Of Campaign [Photos]

His Excellency, The Former Executive Governor Of Borno State And APC Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima Alongside APC Governors and Senators arrived at the airport in the capital city of Bauchi State.

According to a report, The gentlemen were warmly welcome by the former Bauchi State Governor, Barrister M.A Abubakar and the APC Governorship Candidate, Rtd Air marshal Baba Sadique.

It was gathered that the Political will Flags Off campaign across the 20 local government areas of Bauchi.

On his arrival, the candidate said the APC promised to embark on provision of basic infrastructures to the poor and less privileges.

He added that the all progressive congress has planned to tackle the issue of poverty across the northeast and Nigeria at large.

