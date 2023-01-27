NEWS

The Moment Governors, Senators And APC Stakeholders Condole With Nasarawa State Governor [Photos]

His Excellency, The Executive Governor Of Nasarawa State, Engineer Abdullahi Sule received Senators And APC Governors at his residence in the capital city of Lafia.

It was gathered that the gentlemen purposely went to Condole With him over the demise of his oldest son.

Speaking during the visit, Mr Sule described his late son as a calm, disciplined and obedient young man, who treated his siblings equally and with mutual respect.

Among the early arrivals were the first executive governor of the state and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura.

According to a report, late Hassan Abdullahi Sule died at the age of 36, leaving behind a dsughter and a pregnant wife. He was buried in Gudi according to Islamic rites.

