The Moment Governor Zulum Received PDP Candidates And Others To APC [Photos]

His Execellency, The Executive Governor Of Borno State Governor, Professor Umara Zulum has received thousands of decampees from the opposition PDP led by the party’s candidate for the House of Assembly in Marte State constituency, Jidda Buji.

It was gathered that Mr Buji joined APC alongside leaders and members of his PDP campaign structure and support groups.

The defection took place in Marte town of Northern Borno along the shores of Lake Chad.

Speaking during the welcoming ceremony, Zulum said his administration will embark on provision of basic infrastructures to the poor and less privileges.

Zulum promised to continue his ongoing resettlement of communities affected by Boko Haram insurgency and to revive the New Marte Irrigation activities.

According to a report, The governor was accompanied to Marte by the former Governor, Maina Ma’aji Lawan, APC’s candidate for Northern Borno Senatorial District, Mohammed Tahir Monguno.

