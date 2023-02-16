NEWS

The Moment Gov Wike ‘Assisted’ Tinubu Into The Vehicle After Campaign In Rivers State



This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A video shows the moment Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike genuinely helped Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu into the van after the campaign appeared online hours after the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flag bearer was welcomed into Rivers state for the presidential campaign rally.

After Bola Tinubu had boarded the truck, it was observed that Governor Nyesom Wike was engaging in conversation with other individuals who were in the state alongside Tinubu for the event.

According to facts that were acquired by Chris Osa Media, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu held a private meeting with the governor of Rivers state within the government house of the state soon after the campaign.

During the course of the presidential campaign, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu made it abundantly clear that in the event that he is elected as the next president, he will do everything in his power to ensure that the nation is united, on the grounds that national unity is essential to the nation’s continued development. In addition to that, he encouraged the citizens of Rivers state to cast their ballots for Tonye Cole in the upcoming election for governor of the state.


