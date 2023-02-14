NEWS

The Moment Buhari Arrived In Imo For Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Rally

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 8 hours ago
0 321 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Moment Buhari Arrived In Imo For Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Rally

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Imo State for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally. 

The APC national campaign train landed in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. 

The APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other party stakeholders are already in the city ahead of Buhari’s arrival. 

Upon arrival in the southeastern state, Buhari commissioned a 15-kilometer MCC and Urratta road before making his way to the venue of the campaign. 

Buhari, who was accompanied by the governor of the state, Hope Uzodimma, arrived at the venue around 1:25 p.m.

The President moved straight to the podium to inspect the stand on which the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Shettima Kashim, would stand to address the mammoth crowd. 

Thousands of supporters at the venue were happy to see the president and other party chieftains. 

See more photos below.

Content created and supplied by: OfficialReporter (via 50minds
News )

#Moment #Buhari #Arrived #Imo #Tinubus #Presidential #Campaign #RallyThe Moment Buhari Arrived In Imo For Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Rally Publish on 2023-02-14 16:11:23



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 8 hours ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Emefiele connived with A retired General, after President Buhari read the riot act to him

5 mins ago

Mixed Reactions As Ogun State Governor Threatens To Shut Down Banks That Will Obey CBN’s Verdict

8 mins ago

PHOTOS: Peter Obi Receives Enthusiastic Welcome from Thousands in Nnewi

13 mins ago

“FFK Should Write Public Apology Letter to Atiku for Next Seven Days” – Shaibu Insists

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button