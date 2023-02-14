This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Moment Buhari Arrived In Imo For Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Rally

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Imo State for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally.

The APC national campaign train landed in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

The APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other party stakeholders are already in the city ahead of Buhari’s arrival.

Upon arrival in the southeastern state, Buhari commissioned a 15-kilometer MCC and Urratta road before making his way to the venue of the campaign.

Buhari, who was accompanied by the governor of the state, Hope Uzodimma, arrived at the venue around 1:25 p.m.

The President moved straight to the podium to inspect the stand on which the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Shettima Kashim, would stand to address the mammoth crowd.

Thousands of supporters at the venue were happy to see the president and other party chieftains.

