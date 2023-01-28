The Moment Bola Tinubu, Governors And APC Stakeholders Arrive Zamfara For Campaign [Photos]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

His Excellency, The Former Executive Governor Of Lagos State And APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu alongside APC Stakeholders Arrived in Gusau the capital city of Zamfara State.

It was gathered that the gentlemen purposely went to flag off Tinubu’s campaign across the local government areas.

According to a report, Mr Tinubu was received by Zamfara State Governor, Doctor Bello Matawalle and the 3 former governors in the state.

Speaking earlier today, He said the security challenges facing the state will be given adequate attention to ensure that the menace is eradicated.

Mr Tinubu furthermore said the economy of the State will be revived to ensure the enhancement of business activities.

He also used this great opportunity to commend the Governor for embarking on provision of good roads across the state.

In his remark, Doctor Bello Matawalle thanked and appreciate him for his kind gestures, adding that may God almighty reward him abundantly.

Source: this story was published on the facebook account of Member media and publicity on Tinubu/Shettima campaign support group.

