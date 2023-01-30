The Moment Bola Tinubu Arrived In Akwa Ibom For APC Presidential Campaign Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has arrived in Uyo, the capital of Akwa-Ibom State, for another campaign rally.

The APC presidential campaign train landed in Akwa-Ibom on Monday, January 30, 2023. The campaign rally was held at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Tinubu was received at the airport by prominent members of the APC, including Governor Ben Ayade, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Senator Godwin Akpabio, HM of the Niger Delta, Mr. Umana Okon Umana, Dr. Nsima Ekere, Senator Ararume, Senator Ita Enang, and others.

Tinubu and other APC stakeholders met with traditional rulers led by the President General, Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council, His Eminence Ntenyin (Dr.) Solomon Etuk, the Oku Ibom Ibibio, at the State Traditional Rulers Council in Uyo.

The presidential candidate later headed to the stadium, where thousands of supporters were already awaiting his arrival.

