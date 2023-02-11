NEWS

The Moment Atiku Abubakar With His Campaign Team Arrived Umuahia Ahead Of His Rally In Abia State

His Excellency the presidential candidate of the peoples democratic and former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has arrived in the city of Umuahia ahead of his presidential campaign rally in the state.

He was accompanied by his presidential campaign team, which includes the PDP vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, the executive governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, who is also the director general of his presidential campaign council, governor Udom Emmanual and the National Chairman of the peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu.

While sharing the picture on the official Facebook page of Atiku Abubakar, he states that “My team and I just arrived in Umuahia on a mission to recover Nigeria, we look forward to a great rally. Chairman

While in Umuahia, Abia state, the former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar is expected to meet with the traditional ruler’s council in Abia state before proceeding to attend his campaign rally which is currently ongoing in the state.

