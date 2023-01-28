The Moment Atiku Abubakar, PDP Governors And Dino Melaye Arrive Kebbi State For Campaign [Photos]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

His Excellency, The Former Vice President Of The Federal republic of Nigeria And PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar alongside his running mate, Chief Ifeanyi Okowa arrived at the capital city of Kebbi State.

It was gathered that the gentlemen purposely went to flag off Atiku’s campaign across the local government areas.

According to a report, The Candidate was accompanied by PDP Board Members, Spokesperson, Senator Dino Melaye.

Speaking earlier today, He said the People’s Democratic Party has planned to eradicate poverty in Nigeria

Atiku stated that security, economy, education, health, water supply, agriculture, job creation and human capital development are his cardinal objectives.

He also used this great opportunity to called on his supporters to get their permanent voters card ready ahead of the 2023 general elections.

