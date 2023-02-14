The Moment Atiku Abubabar Was Welcomed By Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi To Enugu State For His Campaign Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As campaigns ramp up toward the forthcoming general election, the pictures from social media have captured the moment the presidential candidate of the people’s democratic party, Atiku Abubakar was welcome by governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to the city of Enugu state.

The former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar was in Enugu state to attend his presidential campaign rally which is currently ongoing in the state.

The picture of his arrival in Enugu state was posted on the official Facebook page of the People’s Democratic Party.

While sharing the picture on social media, it was reported that “Atiku Abubakar Is in Enugu state for PDP presidential campaign rally and was warmly received by the executive governor of Enugu state, Rt Honorable Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

His visits to Enugu state is coming barely a bay after he visited the city of Calabar, Cross Rivers state for his presidential rally, while he met with the state council of chiefs and his supporters.

