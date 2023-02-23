This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Moment APC Youth Leader Was Stopped By CNN Reporter When He Alleged Peter Obi Trafficked Drugs

With a few days to the 2023 general elections, some stakeholders in the top political parties have continued to canvass votes for their candidate and grant local and international interviews.

In a recent video shared by Paul Okoye AKA Rudeboy (P-Square) on Twitter, the APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel was being interviewed on CNN concerning the election and the presidential candidate of his political party.

During the interview, the presenter asked him a question concerning the health status of the APC presidential, the corruption allegations surrounding him and if he was competent enough to be the president of Nigeria at such a critical moment.

While responding to the question, Dayo Israel said that the candidates of the other parties have worse issues and went ahead to alleged that Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party was involved in drug trafficking.

Quoting Dayao Israel, “You know, I’m excited about the point you have raised, I’m not going to go into the fact that the other candidates are having worse issues. For example the candidate of the Labour Party is said to have been involved in drug trafficking, a woman was alleged to have confessed that he was behind the trafficking.”

The reporter immediately stopped him and said that she to inform their viewers that Dayo Israels accusations to Peter Obi has not been verified by CNN. Below is a screenshot from the interview.

You can watch the video of the interview.

