The Moment A Supporter Block Peter Obi Car While Traversing Around The City Of Lagos For A Road Show

Ahead of the 2023 general election, His Excellency the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has earlier arrived the city of Lagos state to attend his presidential campaign rally.

While in Lagos state, the pictures from social media has captured the moment a supporter block the car of the former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi while he was traversing around the Orile Iganmau Axis in Lago state for a road show before proceeding to the venue of his campaign rally.

The pictures were posted on the official Facebook page of Peter Obi, where he states that “Our roadshow is currently traversing the Orile Iganmau Axis.

Peter Obi is one of the outstanding presidential candidates that stands a better chance of emerging as the next president of Nigeria in 2023, because of the support he is getting from his supporters who see him as the best candidate that can take Nigeria to a greater level.

