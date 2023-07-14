The Miracle Jesus Performed By Turning Water To Wine Was Because Of His Mom Who Is A Woman-Fr Oluoma

Fr. Oluoma Chinenye John is a priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Nigeria. He is an anointed Preacher, Teacher, Counselor, and Musician.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “When you look at the Story of Abraham And Sarah In the Bible, you will discover that it was Sarah who told Abraham to go into her maid. But just imagine if it was Abraham that was eyeing Hagar the maid, the house wouldn’t have contained Abraham and Sarah. Because of course, there will be commotion in that house.

Speaking further he said ” When Abraham went into Hagar the maid, she conceived. And she became pompous over Sarah. It was at this point Sarah cried out to Abraham that she doesn’t like what Hagar is doing. And Abraham told her to do whatever pleased her. Speaking further Fr. Oluoma said “When Sarah eventually conceive a child, Isaac, she told Abraham to send Hagar and her son Ismael away. Because she doesn’t want to share the inheritance of Abraham with another child.

Speaking further he said ” Do you know what Abraham did? Abraham complained to God. And God told him to do whatever Sarah the wife told him to do. This is to tell you that women are spiritually powerful. And they are special before God. Speaking lastly he said “In the new testament, John chapter 2, at the wedding in Cana. When their wine got finished, Mary complained to Jesus. But Jesus Christ who initially told her that his time is not yet come, eventually performed the miracle by turning water into wine. This is to tell you that The Miracle Jesus Performed By Turning Water To Wine Was Because Of His Mom Who Is A Woman.

