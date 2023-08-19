NEWS

‘The Ministry Of Niger Delta Affairs Was The Initiative Of President Umaru Yaradua’ – Sen Emmanuel Essien

The National Chairman of Pan Niger Delta Development Forum, Senator Emmanuel Essien has alleged that the creation of the ministry of the Niger Delta was the initiative of late President Umaru Musa Yaradua. He said in an interview with Arise TV news that the late President had discerned the problems affecting the crude oil production in the Niger Delta. According to him, the Niger Delta is not going to accept the scrapping of the ministry of Niger Delta by Tinubu’s administration. 

He said, ”We are not accepting the scrapping of the ministry of Niger Delta affairs. The ministry of Niger Delta Affairs was the initiative of President Umaru Yaradua based on the problems that existed in the Niger Delta. He saw the problems because at that time, the oil production had really gone down to below 800,000 barrels per day as against the 2.5 million that was allocated by OPEC. And they agreed that something has to be done and that ministry was created.”

