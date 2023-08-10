The ministerial list will collapse if Tinubu And APC did not get a rerun at tribunal– Pogu Bitrus

Dr. Pogu Bitrus, the president of the middle belt forum, has outlined the potential consequences should the current president of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the All Progressive Congress (APC) fail to secure a rerun through the presidential election petition tribunal court. This comes after the Labour Party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, contested the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was declared the winner of the February 25th presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Obi sought to challenge this outcome and took his case to the Court of Appeal.

The legal representatives of Peter Gregory Obi, along with the former governor of Anambra state himself, have been consistently present in the court proceedings. Recently, they concluded their arguments by submitting their final written address. The situation has reached a point where Nigerians are eagerly awaiting the final judgment that will ultimately determine the outcome of this case.

In the midst of this legal battle, Dr. Pogu Bitrus has raised concerns about the potential fallout if the current president and the APC fail to secure a rerun through the court. He suggests that the entire process of assembling a ministerial list could crumble if the rerun does not materialize. According to reports from The Sun paper, the lawyers representing Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC have been discussing the possibility of a rerun. It is speculated that their emphasis on this option is driven by the awareness that their chances of success in court are slim. Failure to secure a rerun could result in a collapse of the ministerial list that the president has been working to compile.

“The reason why people hear the lawyers representing BAT and APC speak about rerun is due to the fact that they know they don’t have any chance at the court and if they don’t get it, the ministerial list that he’s gathering will collapse.”

Source: The Sun paper

