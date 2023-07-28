The Ministerial List Is Populated By Tinubu Boys – Sambo Sumner

It’s no longer a news that the ministerial list has been disclosed and Nigerians are alledgedly not satisfied with some nominee on the list. According to Arise , Sambo Sumner was live on Arise television and he spoke about some names on the ministerial list.

According to Arise editor, Sambo Sumner said the ministerial list is populated by Tinubu boys. He went further to say that the Tinubu boys are those who have worked and supported him right from when he was a governor. Sambo Sumner also said that some names on the ministerial list are those he compensated, and they worked with him in becoming the president.

According to Arise , Sambo Sumner said with the names on the ministerial list, president Bola Tinubu is trying to send a strong message across.

