The Ministerial List Is Populated By Those That Are Popularly Called ‘Tinubu Boys’ – Sumner Sambo

ARISE Political Editor, Sumner Sambo has stated reacted to the recent ministerial nominees list submitted to the national assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The upper chamber of the national assembly received the first batch of ministerial nominees from the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila at the plenary today.

Reacting in an exclusive interview on Arise Television, Sumner Sambo said; The ministerial list is populated by those that are popularly called ‘Tinubu Boys’.

He stated further; “We have seen people who have been with him right from when he was governor, and we see compensation for those who did their best to get him into power, like Nyesom Wike”

The recent statement by Sumner Sambo which was shared by Arise Television on its verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

You can watch the video here;

https://twitter.com/ARISEtv/status/1684870932756660225?s=20

Source – Arise Television

