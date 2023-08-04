NEWS

The Ministerial List Is A Breach Of Fed Character, No State Is Allowed To Have 3 Ministers” -Okonkwo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 331 1 minute read

Veteran Nollywood actor and Labour Party Chieftain, Mr. Kenneth Okonkwo, has expressed concerns over the proposed ministerial list submitted to the Senate, stating that it violates the federal character commission act. According to him, no state should have three ministers while others have not received two, and no geopolitical zone should have more ministers than any other zone.

In a tweet on Thursday afternoon, Okonkwo urged Senators to familiarize themselves with the laws they have enacted to promote peace, order, and good governance in Nigeria.

He also criticized the APC-led government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing it as the most tribalistic and nepotistic regime worldwide. Okonkwo believes that the present administration is far from upholding democratic principles and the rule of law.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently submitted his ministerial list to the Senate for confirmation. Some states have multiple ministerial nominees, while others have only one. Nigerians have been calling on the President to ensure that the federal character principle is respected for the sake of national unity and cohesion.

Savigny (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions As Niger Coup Leaders Plan To Recall Their Ambassador To Nigeria After Negotiation Failed

4 mins ago

Healthy Foods That Might Make You Gain Weight

6 mins ago

What to know about tapioca and how it is made

17 mins ago

Edo Deputy Governor Files Motion To Seek Court Protection Amid Rift With Governor Obaseki

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button