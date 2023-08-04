NEWS

The Ministerial List Is A Breach Of Fed Character, No State Is Allowed To Have 3 Ministers- Kenneth Okonkwo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 330 1 minute read

Mr. Kenneth Okonkwo, an experienced Nollywood actor and a chieftain of the Labour Party, has said that the suggested ministerial list prior to the Senate is a flagrant violation of the federal character commission act. He has stated explicitly that no state is allowed to have 3 Ministers when all the states in the nation have not received 2 Ministers, and that no geopolitical zone is allowed to have two more Ministers than any other geopolitical zone.

This information was revealed by Mr. Kenneth Okonkwo in a message he posted on his Twitter account on Thursday afternoon, imploring the Senators to try to read the laws they passed for Nigeria’s peace, order, and good government.

Additionally, the chieftain of the Labour Party stated that the APC-led government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the most tribalist and nepotistic government in the history of the world, adding that we are a very long way from democracy and the rule of law under this current APC-led administration.

See screenshot below.

What’s your opinion on this article? Kindly share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Aded1seun (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

We Know What We Went Through with the Tinubu/Shettima Muslim-Muslim Ticket – APC Chieftains

2 mins ago

Chelsea’s Possible Lineup For Next Season With Their Summer Signings And Transfer Targets

4 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: APC Facing Challenges In Court But 2023 Elections Among Most Credible – Tinubu, Niger Cuts Ties With Nigeria, France, Others

16 mins ago

MNU vs LEN: Man Utd’s Team News, Potential Lineup, Date & Kick-off Time for Final pre-season clash.

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button