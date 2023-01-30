The Minimum Salary for Policemen Under My Presidency Will be N100k -Dan Nwanyanwu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Dan Nwanyanwu, has revealed some of his plans for Nigerian police officers. Speaking on AIT , Nwanyanwu stated that he would build more prisons because there are people who should not even be on the streets.

Addressing the topic, Nwanyanwu said, “There is a need to retrain our police officers.” The minimum salary for police officers under my presidency will be N100,000. Their children will also get scholarships until the secondary school level. Police barracks will be rebuilt, and they will be given free healthcare. After all these steps, any officer caught extorting Nigerians will be arrested and sent to prison.

He added, “We will build more prisons because there are people who should not be on the streets.” Other candidates would not say these because their hands are not clean. If you give power to someone who has been part of our problems in Nigeria, he will do nothing but talk. Nigerians have to be cautious.

You can watch the interview here. (26:00 minute)

