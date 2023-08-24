The military will just pick you up and lock you up and if you go to court, nobody will obey the court – Chief Frank Kokori

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and former General Secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Chief Frank Kokori has stated that the military will just pick people and lock them up and nobody will obey if they go to court.

According to the report from Sun paper, Chief Frank Kokori said this while reacting to the question asked about how he would describe the recent coup in Niger Republic.

He said, “People who do not understand what a coup is will be supporting the coup. They even want Nigeria to have a coup again. Do you know the suffering associated with a coup? The military will just pick you up and lock you up and if you go to court, nobody will obey the court. They will suspend the constitution. As the Secretary General of NUPENG and Secretary General of African Oil Workers, I was just picked up after 10 weeks of resistance. They kidnapped me at midnight and the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi went to court to get an order of mandamus. But, they still locked me up in solitary confinement; in a desert prison for four years”.

Source: Sun paper

