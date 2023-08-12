The Military Rejected The Requests By Some Elements In The Country To Topple Tinubu’s Govt-Military

The Armed Forces of Nigeria, AFN, has rejected requests by some coup instigators in the country to topple the democratically elected Government of the new President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. The presidential election Tribunal commenced sitting few weeks ago to hear the cases by the parties. Nigerians are now waiting for the judgement of the court.

The Nigerian Tribune paper reported that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), in a statement signed by Brigadier-General Tukur Guasau, Director of Defence Information, said; “the Military is better under democracy, noting how the military rejected the requests by some elements in the country to topple Tinubu’s government.”

He added; “that the reports calling on the Military to interfere in the Nation’s Democracy were highly unpatriotic, wicked and an attempt to distract the Armed Forces of Nigeria from performing its constitutional responsibilities.”

The recent statement by the Nigerian Military which was shared by the Nigerian Tribune paper on its official Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

