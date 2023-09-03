The Military Are Taking Advantage Of The Fact That Citizens Are Tired Of Sit Tight Presidents -Joe Keshi

A Former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Joe Keshi has alleged that the military in the African continent is taking advantage of the fact that citizens are tired of a sit-tight President who stays for so long in power. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that the recent coups in Africa are being cheered on by citizens in some African countries due to the abject poverty surrounding those nations. According to him, the AU should enforce that African Presidents should not serve beyond two terms in government.

He said, ”It’s not as if the military will do wonders, certainly not, We have had experience of the military a couple of years ago and there is no hope that the new set of military will do better. They [the military] are taking advantage of the fact that citizens are tired of sit-tight presidents. They are tired of lack of development, they are tired of the fact that in some countries, the countries are rich but the people live in abject poverty.”

