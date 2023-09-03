NEWS

The Military Are Taking Advantage Of The Fact That Citizens Are Tired Of Sit Tight Presidents -Joe Keshi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read

A Former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Joe Keshi has alleged that the military in the African continent is taking advantage of the fact that citizens are tired of a sit-tight President who stays for so long in power. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that the recent coups in Africa are being cheered on by citizens in some African countries due to the abject poverty surrounding those nations. According to him, the AU should enforce that African Presidents should not serve beyond two terms in government.  

He said, ”It’s not as if the military will do wonders, certainly not, We have had experience of the military a couple of years ago and there is no hope that the new set of military will do better. They [the military] are taking advantage of the fact that citizens are tired of sit-tight presidents. They are tired of lack of development, they are tired of the fact that in some countries, the countries are rich but the people live in abject poverty.”

[Start From 9:51]


Oxygen (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

EPL Table, Match Review, Clean Sheets Ranking And Top Scorers After Yesterday’s Matches

15 mins ago

Consider The Fact That Just 11 Men Collectively Ruled Different African Countries For 347 Years -FFK

23 mins ago

What To Do After Sex To Stay Healthy

25 mins ago

Nyesom Wike Is Not The Only One Who Spent Money To Keep PDP As A Strong Opposition Party- NWC Member

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button