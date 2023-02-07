NEWS

The Masses Are Suffering, But Any Uprising Now Can Derail The Election & The Democratic Process-Sani

The former senator that represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has urged Nigerians not to allow the ongoing Naira scarcity and suffering in the country to cause unrest, ahead of the forthcoming presidential election.

While speaking, Senator Shehu Sani made it known that it is obvious that the masses are suffering, noting that this is not the best moment for protest. He went on and made it known that any uprising now can derail the forthcoming election and the democratic process.

Senator Shehu Sani made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, urging Nigerians not to fall into the snare of those who want to incinerate the country if they can’t have their way.

Lately, Nigerians in different parts of the country have been going through a lot, as a result of scarcity of cash. This scarcity of cash has caused unrest in different parts of the country, which has led to the destruction of properties. As it stands now, the federal government a d the Central Bank of Nigeria must rise up now and do the needful, so as to bring this hardship to an end.

