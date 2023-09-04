The manner the resources of Africans are squandered by African leaders must worry Africans – Jibrin Okutepa

A prominent Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist, Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, voiced his concern on Twitter regarding the extravagant spending of African leaders and the resulting poverty endured by the African populace.

Taking to his Twitter account, Jibrin Okutepa expressed his dissatisfaction with how African leaders mismanage the resources of the continent while the African population continues to live in extreme poverty. He pointed out that many African leaders own luxurious mansions abroad, a stark contrast to the dire living conditions faced by their citizens.

Furthermore, Okutepa stressed the importance of holding African leaders accountable for their actions. He encouraged Africans to take control of their destiny in the 21st century, citing the continent’s wealth and potential for development, comparable to the United States.

In his statement, Jibrin Okutepa remarked: “African must be developed by Africans. The manner the resources of Africans are squandered by African leaders must worry Africans.” “Go to so many parts of Africa and see how our people are living in squalor and abject poverty. Yet our leaders have mansions in Europe, US, and UK.”

He concluded by emphasizing the need for African youth to reconsider fleeing the continent and advocated for greater accountability of African leaders. Okutepa highlighted the wealth of the African continent and its potential for development, affirming that it is achievable.

