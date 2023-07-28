The Man Who Was Solely Responsible for My Ministerial Nomination -Senator Umahi Reveals

Davi Umahi, who is an incumbent senator representing the good people of Ebonyi South, revealed the person that was responsible for his nomination as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s minister.

Speaking with journalists in Abakaliki When he was received by Governor Nwifuru, the two-terms Ebonyi State governor said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the man responsible for my nomination as minister. Though I can not determine the particular ministry to head, but I will work with the president to make sure all promises he made are kept”

My governor (Nwifuru) should be happy because he wished for it. I owed profound appreciation to President Tinubu for fulfilling his promise during trying time”

Article source: Daily Post Nigeria

On Thursday, the 28-squad ministerial nominees were read on the floor of the Senate, and some former governors, members of the Representativesatives were on the list.

