The Man Who Wanted To Rule Nigeria Was Seized By Courage To Throw More People Into Poverty -Farotimi

A Former Spokesperson of the Obidatti Campaign Council, Dele Farotimi has alleged that the fraud behind the subsidy program has not been exposed by the government before the sudden removal of the subsidy. He said in an interview with Arise Tv that the recent policies have had a negative impact on the lives of the Nigerian people. According to him, all Nigerians are faced with the inflated market prices irrespective of the party they voted for in the last election.

He said, ”The Failure of government is at all levels, the impunity of the stealing that attended by the subsidy programme and nobody is talking about that. But in a callous manner, the man who wanted to rule Nigeria was seized by courage to throw more people into poverty. Whether the man is meeting with his APC people or not, all of us go to the same market. Whether you vote for APC or Labour Party, it does not matter now. All of us are in this boat now.”

[Start From 5:40]



