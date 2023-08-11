The Man Who Publicly Boasted That He Sent President Yar’adua To His Grave Shouldn’t Be Trusted -Sani

Earlier today, senator Shehu Sani took to his official social media handle to criticize one of the senatorial nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, APC. The Kaduna Senator didn’t call out any name while making his claims about a nominee amongst Tinubu list of senators.

While sighting what the nominee did years back, Senator Shehu Sani expressed himself by saying no Nigerian president should trust any man who in the past had publicly boasted of fighting former President Umara Musa Yar’adua and as well sent him to his grave. It’s quite uncertain who Senator Shehu Sani must be referring to following this spring up of past actions. In his words – “The Man who PUBLICLY boasted and gloated that he fought President Yar’adua and sent him to his grave,shouldn’t be trusted by any President now or in the future”.

Photos source; Twitter || Shehu Sani

According to replies and reaction from his tweet, one user refered the claims to former Kaduna State Governor, El-rufai. You can see reactions below.

