The Man Who Boasted That He Fought Yar’Adua & Sent Him To His Grave Shouldn’t Be Trusted- Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, stated that no president, present or future, should put their trust in the man who allegedly boasted and gloated that he battled former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and sent him to his grave.

In response to the Senate’s inability to confirm Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the outgoing governor of Kaduna State, as a minister, Senator Shehu Sani made this statement in a tweet on his verified Twitter account.

“No President now or in the future should trust the man who publicly boasted and gloated that he fought President Yar’Adua and sent him to his grave,” Shehu Sani wrote.

Remember that due to security concerns, the Senate recently declined to confirm Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the outgoing Governor of Kaduna State, and two other candidates. Since then, Shehu Sani and numerous other Nigerians have called on the Nigerian Senate to oppose the confirmation of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai because of some remarks he has made in the past. Whatever the case, Nigerians are anticipating how it would all turn out.

