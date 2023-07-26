THE MAN MUST DECIDE BETWEEN HIS WIFE AND GIRLFRIEND, WHICH IS REALLY HARD FOR HIM.

A married man of 47 year old in Burutu LGA of Delta state is confused owing to the battle going on between him and his wife.

The wife said her husband must choose between herself and his girlfriend. The husband was said to have impregnated his girlfriend and hide it from the wife.

However, the news of the pregnancy was filtered in to the ear of his wife which generated the crisis in the house. The husband has denied knowledge of any pregnancy involving him and any lady.

According to the wife her husband has been befriending different kinds of ladies without minding his family up keep. He lavishes his monthly salaries on ladies when the children and wife are suffering at home.

When she heard about giving pregnancy to a lady out side .She decided to seek for help about the behaviour of her husband.

He advised the wife to tread with caution over her reaction,if she discovered that her husband impregnated any lady out side.

The wife explained that she visited him purposely because of that.She told Dr Divine that her husband has abandoned his family responsibility . So he has to choose between herself and the lady he impregnated.

The husband as at the time of filing the report was at large and his phone switched off. No one knows exactly his whereabouts, but indication emerged that the husband has travelled with the pregnant lady to an unknown destination because of the action of his wife.

He is in great confusion because his wife told him to choose either the lady or herself. She threatened that the lady he impregnated must not be seen around their house otherwise one of them will die. Also his full salary must be given to her monthly pending when she is satisfied.

All attempt by family members of the husband to arrest the situation failed as the children particularly the 2 female supported the action of their mother.

The support of the children has compounded the problem. They went to their father’s office and laid the complain to his immediate boss. He need your advise on how to arrest the situation as he cannot visit home and managing with the pregnant lady secretly.