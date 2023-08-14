The Man I Am Dating Can Feed Me Three Square Meals But I Refused Because I Want A Legacy – Blessing ceo

Relationship therapist, Blessing CEO has stated that the man she is dating can conveniently feed her 3 square meals per day but she refused to allow such because she wants a legacy for herself. According to Okoro Blessing, it’s not just about money because she wants to be remembered for something.

Blessing CEO in a video she posted on Facebook said;

”Personally, I don’t sleep around because my brain will be numb when I do. If I sleep around and men give me money, I’ll be relaxed. I won’t be ambitious.

The man I am dating can conveniently feed me three square meals and give me a comfortable live but I refused because I want a legacy for myself. I want to be remembered and it’s not just about money.”

