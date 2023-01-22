NEWS

The Mammoth Crowd I See In Kano For Peter Obi Reinforce My Confidence – Julius Abure

It is no longer news that the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi took his campaign train to Kano state in continuation of his political engagement ahead of next month’s presidential election. 

Peter Obi’s rally in Kano state is coming few hours after he had his rally in Jos and Kafanchan respectively. 

It would be recalled that many political analysts have been expressing doubts about Mr Peter Obi ability to pull crowd in the northern region of the country. 

However, Labour party national chairman, Julius Abure during his speech at the campaign rally in Kano today, said he didn’t expect to see the kind of massive support his candidate had. According to him, the number of people that trooped out for Mr Peter Obi in Kano state has given him hope in February 25th presidential election. 

“The Mammoth Crowd I See In Kano For Peter Obi Reinforce My ConfidenceJulius Abure told the crowd


