The Major Way By Which You Can Locate The Reason For Your Existence – Faith Oyedepo Reveals

Pastor Mrs Faith Oyedepo, the wife of Bishop David Oyedepo sends an important message to believers a recent post on her official Facebook page. She revealed the major way by which you can locate the reason for your existence.

She said, “A major way you can locate the reason for your existence is by asking God. The best way to know what a product was made for is by consulting the manufacturer; since God is your manufacturer, He has firsthand information on what you have been made for before you ever existed.

However, as our Creator, He possesses unparalleled insight into our very essence, having designed us before we even took our first breath. Embracing this connection with the divine grants profound clarity, offering a compass to navigate life’s journey with purpose and fulfillment. In the quest for meaning, looking heavenward can unlock a profound understanding of our unique roles in this grand tapestry of existence.

