The Major Problem I Think The Gov’t Is Facing Is The Usual Stuff Of Not Having Reliable Data – Adams Oshiomhole

Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole (born 4 April 1952) is a Nigerian politician and the former National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress. He had previously served as the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress from 1999 to 2007 and the executive governor of Edo State, Nigeria from 2008 to 2016.

While speaking in a recent interview on Channel Television, he reportedly stated that “We have approved the palliative package that was requested by the executive. And we have gotten a conversation on the best way to administer the N500B. Speaking further he said ” But The Major Challenges I Think The Government Is Facing Is The Usual Stuff Of Not Having Reliable Data. On this note, Mr. President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu wants to measure accountability so that money paid out can be verified. He wants to make sure money is channeled to the appropriate Quarter.

