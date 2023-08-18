The Loss Of 36 Soldiers Is The Most Tragic incident Since Beginning Of War Against Terrorists- Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former legislator from Kaduna and a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has commented on the recent Air Force aircraft disaster in Niger state that claimed the lives of several troops.

The event occurred a few days ago, when the air force personnel were carrying out their official duties, and it is no longer news.

Nigerians have had a variety of emotions to the occurrence, and many are still sending sympathy messages to the families the soldiers’ left behind.

Shehu Sani said in a recent tweet on his verified Twitter profile that the death of the 36 soldiers was one of the most terrible events that have occurred since the fight against terrorism began.

Shehu Sani said that some people’s fathers, uncles, husbands, and other family members were among those who perished in the unfortunate occurrence.

He described the occurrence as sad, but he hoped for their souls to find eternal peace.

