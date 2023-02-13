The Lord told me that the Presidential and gubernatorial election in Ogun State will be won by APC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a recent video posted to the Facebook page of his church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, the founder and general overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, expressed his thoughts on the upcoming presidential and gubernatorial elections in Ogun state.

According to reports, the cleric said, “The Lord Spoke To Me That APC Will Win The Presidential And Gubernatorial Election In Ogun State.” Indicating that PDP won’t have any influence in the mentioned area. He continued, “APC will lead in the presidential election in Ekiti state, PDP will come second. “The Labour Party will not make up to 25% in Ekiti and Ondo state presidential elections,” he declared. The Lord has revealed all this to me.

He went on to say, “I see the dam causing problems in Nigeria. likewise to the other African nations. On that basis, I want to encourage the Nigerian government and also the government of other African nations to work towards this.

